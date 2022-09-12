Owner Buss wants to see James 'retire as a Laker'

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension until the 2024-25 season, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has made it clear why the team invested nearly US$100 million (S$140 million) in a player approaching his 38th birthday in three months.

"With LeBron, we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me any time and vice versa," she said on The Crossover podcast.

"And he feels appreciated. I know I appreciated that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He's a fantastic leader both on and off the court, and I feel like we're blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker."

The final year of the contract aligns with the year James' oldest son, Bronny, would be eligible to enter the National Basketball Association. James has said he would like to play long enough to have the 17-year-old as a teammate.

The four-time NBA champion joined the Lakers on a four-year, US$153.5 million deal - already extended once - in July 2018 after leading his Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers teams to eight straight NBA Finals, winning three of them.

His Lakers team won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 Covid-19 season but were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference play-offs in 2021 and failed to qualify for the post-season in 2022.

Injuries have increasingly become an issue for the four-time Most Valuable Player, playing just 101 games in the past two seasons.

But his statistics have not dipped - in 2021, which was his 19th in the league, he averaged 30.3 points a game, the second highest of his career and the most on the team.

As long as he can maintain that scoring form, he will break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring mark this season and that is something Buss wants to see happen in a Lakers uniform.

The 75-year-old Lakers legend holds the record with 38,387 points, but James is on 37,062, just 1,325 behind. Last season, the forward had 1,695 points and he has surpassed 1,325 points throughout his playing career except for 2020-21 because of injuries.

Buss recalled the late Chick Hearn, the Lakers' legendary announcer, saying the record would never be broken when Abdul-Jabbar set it in 1989.

"And here we are, somebody who is going to break it in a Laker uniform. And that has a lot of meaning to the organisation, and to me personally," she said.

