Outshining bigger stars

MILWAUKEE • Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the opposing end of the court, and thought about his past. "I wasn't supposed to be here," the "Greek Freak" said.

It hardly looked that way on Thursday night, though.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the National Basketball Association's top teams in the Eastern and Western Conference respectively.

The reigning Most Valuable Player had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers as the hosts improved to 25-4 after their 18-game winning streak came to an end against the Dallas Mavericks the game before.

"I wasn't the No. 1 pick (in the draft), AD was (in 2012), LeBron was (in 2003)," Antetokounmpo, who was selected 15th in 2013, said. "I wasn't supposed to go up against these two beasts.

"So I'm just happy that I'm here and happy that I'm going through the process. I always want to be better, do better for my team and that's what gives me joy."

On his improvement beyond the arc - according to ESPN Stats & Information research, the forward, who is 13-for-23 in eight games this month after going 13-for-59 in his previous 92 games since the start of last season, told the broadcaster: "I'm going to keep shooting.

"It doesn't matter for me if I made one, two or five (treys), I want to keep getting better and keep working on my game.

"It's going to be some nights that I'm going to make zero and it'll be nights I'll make five, but I've got to keep shooting because that's what my team wants me to do."

Antetokounmpo had even more to celebrate as his older brother and teammate, Thanasis, and their younger brother Kostas, who is on the Lakers roster, swopped jerseys and posed for photos together on the court after the game.

"This is unique," he said of the three siblings playing in the NBA. "You can't take this for granted. Three brothers under the same roof, going through the same game, going through our pre-game warmup. We're blessed."

It was the first time in league history two teams with fewer than five defeats had played each other this far into the season, and it was competitive at the Fiserv Forum.

However, while James totalled 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the term, and Davis had a game-high 36 points, their bench was outscored 34-4 by the Bucks' reserves as the visitors (24-5) fell to their second straight loss.

Milwaukee replacement guard George Hill, who had 21 points, felt their strength in depth would again make them league contenders - they reached the Eastern Finals last season - saying: "No matter what team we play, we come in with the same mentality to get better that night on both ends of the floor.

"It just happened to be the Lakers tonight."

James, however, saw the positives as his team head home to Los Angeles to play the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Centre tomorrow after a gruelling five-game road trip.

"We continue to build chemistry, continue to build camaraderie," he said. "Pretty much every time anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road.

"Just kind of have that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road."

ASSOCIATED PRESS