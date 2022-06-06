Our experience will show: Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO • Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has backed his team to "turn the page" on their shocking National Basketball Association Finals opening loss as they attempt to square the series against the Boston Celtics this morning, Singapore time.

The Warriors, favourites to claim a seventh NBA championship and fourth in eight seasons before tip off, were given a bloody nose in Game 1 as the visitors overturned a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 120-108.

The manner of that loss - with the Celtics erupting to outscore Golden State by 40-16 in the final 12 minutes - left many commentators wondering whether the shell-shocked hosts had suffered lasting psychological damage.

The Celtics could take a vice-like grip on the best-of-seven series with a victory in Game 2 in San Francisco before the series moves back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Kerr however insisted on Saturday that his experienced line-up had already dusted themselves down after Thursday's defeat.

"The value of experience, play-off experience, is that you really do understand the ups and downs of a play-off series," he said.

"It's really important to turn the page one way or the other. You know, if you win and you get happy and you let your guard down, then you're in trouble. And if you lose and you feel sorry for yourself, then you're in trouble doing that, too.

"It's all about how you respond... A huge part of competition at the highest stage is your emotional and mental approach."

Kerr, his coaching staff and the players have pored over the fine detail of their opening loss and have pinpointed a lax approach throughout the game - rather than merely Boston's fourth-quarter rally - as the cause of the defeat.

"I thought we got away from ourselves in the first quarter in terms of game plan," Kerr said. "I think everything that happened in the first three quarters helped the process in the fourth...

"We had some good stretches, and then obviously, the fourth quarter was like an avalanche.

"But again, we let our guard down earlier in the game, and that allows guys to be more comfortable when they are taking shots. And when you get a couple of early ones that you get a really good look at it, it just makes every shot easier after that."

Kerr also dismissed a suggestion that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry might have shown signs of complacency after Game 1 by suggesting the loss was an anomaly, insisting their approach was "one that's born out of experience".

Some analysts have claimed that it will be hard for Golden State, who have three starters in their 30s, to overcome the dynamism offered by Boston, the much younger team with four starters in their 20s.

But defensive linchpin Green is not paying any attention to the exterior "noise". "It's the world we live in - clickbait headlines, who can get the most views, who can say the most outlandish thing," the forward said on Saturday.

"Ultimately, you have to be able to block the noise out because the noise is going to be there. We come out and win, everything's back to normal. The Warriors are fine."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

GOLDEN STATE V BOSTON

Finals Game 2: StarHub Ch202, 8am