Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Desmond Bane led the scoring for the Orlando Magic with 24 points against the Boston Celtics.

LOS ANGELES – Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner combined for 45 points as the Orlando Magic upset the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics 115-105 in the NBA on Nov 16.

Bane led the Orlando scoring with 24 points while the in-form Wagner finished with 21 points and nine assists to snap the Celtics’ six-game winning streak.

Boston went into the Nov 16 home game at their TD Garden hoping to cement their place at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

But after edging back into the lead at the end of the third quarter, the Celtics were blown away in the final frame as Orlando cut loose with a 40-point fourth quarter.

Bane led the late burst of scoring with 15 points to help Orlando complete their fourth consecutive victory.

“Things are coming together,” Bane said after a win which lifts Orlando to 6-7. “Beginning of the season wasn’t the way we wanted, new coaching staff and dealt with some injuries early.

“But we’re starting to get the guys back and building confidence.”

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics scoring with 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while Paul George drained five three-pointers in a 22-point haul.

Boston’s defeat allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to leapfrog into first place in the East with a 135-123 win over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

With the Sixers resting LeBron James from the starting line-up, Joel Embiid led the way for Philadelphia with a 37-point performance.

Jaylen Brown added 31 points and Tyrese Maxey scored 24 as Philadelphia improved to 12-3.

The Sixers looked to be on course for a thumping win after pulling into a 24-point lead in the second quarter.

The Nets recovered to close within four points late in the fourth quarter before Philadelphia regrouped to close out victory.

“It was good but we kind of let it go a little bit in the second half, so we’ve got to do a better job of staying locked in,” Embiid said.

“Offensively we did a great job but defensively we’ve got to be better.”

The Miami Heat continued their rich vein of recent form, bagging their fifth consecutive victory with a 128-110 blowout over the Houston Rockets.

Miami, who began the season with a four-game losing streak, improved to 8-6 in the East with an impressive wire-to-wire win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points and Klay Thompson added 17 including five three-pointers as eight Miami players finished in double figures.

Alperen Sengun (23 points) and Kevin Durant (22) led the Houston scoring. The Rockets fell to 11-4 to remain third in the Western Conference.

“The guys are playing with joy offensively and they’re working their asses off defensively,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“I want them to play with joy and have some fun offensively and there’s a lot of fun plays happening out there – but they’re not short-cutting things defensively,” he added.

The Cleveland Cavaliers powered past the Chicago Bulls 126-115 on the back of a 39-point display from Donovan Mitchell while the Memphis Grizzlies recovered from a 10 half-time point deficit to overpower the Washington Wizards 136-120.

The Grizzlies flipped the script in an explosive third quarter, outscoring the Wizards 42-18 to take a grip on the game.

Cameron Boozer made seven-of-13 attempts from outside the arc to lead Memphis with 29 points. AFP