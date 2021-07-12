On the road again but Suns feel right at home

MILWAUKEE • Having led the National Basketball Association (NBA) in road triumphs this season, the Phoenix Suns like their chances of taking a crucial victory at Milwaukee despite a notoriously rowdy set of Bucks supporters.

The Suns carry a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals going into Game 3 this morning (Singapore time) as the scene shifts from the Arizona desert to the Great Lakes shore, where in-arena fans will be joined by thousands of Bucks backers watching in the Deer District big-screen viewing area outside.

"Playing in the NBA Finals in front of the fans that have supported us all year long, and it's been (almost) 50 years since we played one here in Milwaukee, for sure it's going to be exciting," Milwaukee's Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo said of the team's first Finals appearance since 1974.

But the Suns, two wins from the first title in franchise history, have been road warriors all season.

They had the NBA's best record away from home at 24-12 in the regular season, in which they went 51-21 and finished only one game back of the league's top seeds, the Utah Jazz.

Phoenix have followed with a 6-2 road record in the play-offs and they know a win in Game 3 will all but seal the championship.

No team have ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA play-off series.

"I love our home crowd, but I also love playing on the road. It has always been like that my whole career," Suns guard Chris Paul said.

"When you go on the road, it's just you and your guys, the people that travel with you, so you've really got to stick together.

"And it's nice when you can silence a crowd. It's fun."

Being on the road during the Covid-19 pandemic helped build camaraderie among the Suns, especially after Paul joined the club last November.

"We enjoy playing on the road and I think that brings our team together even more," Suns guard Devin Booker said. "We spent a lot of our free time this year, especially with the Covid protocols, together."

Being composed and prepared for a road game in the NBA Finals comes from confidence built night after night during the campaign.

"We're prepared for this moment," Suns forward Jae Crowder said. "All year we've been talking about trying to come together on the road.

"You just can't turn it on right now in this moment. You have to prepare yourself for this. It's the Finals. You expect a tough crowd, especially when you're on the road, so we're prepared for it."

Suns coach Monty Williams has tried to build a rhythm for road games that provides a routine players can fall back on without the usual support networks at home.

"The thing that has been consistent is the culture pieces we try to implement every day, and keep our day the same on the road and at home," he said.

"We have enough veteran leadership on our team to help our guys with the differences between play-off home and play-off road. Other than that, we try not to overthink it too much."

For Suns big man Deandre Ayton, home is the Bahamas and every game is a chance to excite his fans as he tries to finish off a title run. "There are a lot of people back home supporting me, and I want to put on a show for them," the centre said. "Every game I'm going, I'm bringing the Bahamas with me. So I'm locked in."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MILWAUKEE V PHOENIX

Game 3: StarHub Ch202, 8am