On-fire Lakers 'best team in the world'

LOS ANGELES • After a statement weekend that saw the Los Angeles Lakers dispatch their two most likely challengers in succession, they have to be considered not just the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship favourites, but also "the best team in the world".

That was the assertion JaVale McGee made after the visitors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 on Sunday night, improving to a West-leading 49-13.

Coming off their 113-103 win over the league-best Milwaukee Bucks (53-11) two days earlier, this has been some sequence of results.

The last time the Lakers defeated two of the top-four teams in the league in back-to-back games was in February 2009, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Considering this is a team that will be appearing in the play-offs for the first time since 2013, it has been quite the improvement and even coach Frank Vogel had to admit hype was building around the possibility of their 17th title and first in a decade.

"There's a lot of factors that go into these games that really don't matter come play-off time, whether you win or lose," he said.

"But to measure some habits we're trying to build, it's very encouraging to see our guys perform at this level against two of the best teams in the league."

LeBron James tallied 28 points and dished out nine assists, while Anthony Davis had a team-high 30 points. But what was even more impressive than their first win over the Clippers this term was their rivals suffering their first defeat of the campaign with a fully-fit roster.

Paul George led all scorers with 31 points and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard poured in 27 points for the hosts, who had their six-game win streak snapped.

STILL THE MAIN GUY He's making his mark. When you got the oldest guy on the team (James is 35) doing that, everybody else is going to follow. The plays he makes are contagious. RAJON RONDO, on the impact of his Lakers teammate LeBron James.

James has furthered his case for a fifth Most Valuable Player award with dominant performances against the Clippers and Bucks, leaving his teammates in no doubt who the front runner was.

Davis said: "They (the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters) need to watch the last two games.

"I mean, what he's been able to do - taking on match-ups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays.

"You don't see that from a guy who is 17 years in the league. He's continuing to show the world why he's the best, and if people don't understand that, then the last two games, they understand now."

Rajon Rondo, who contributed four points off the bench, added: "He sets the tone, especially when he takes the challenge against supposed MVP candidates.

"He's making his mark. When you got the oldest guy on the team (James is 35) doing that, everybody else is going to follow. The plays he makes are contagious."

For his part, James is relishing leading the Lakers back to the top, a vow he made when he joined in the summer of 2018.

"It's my responsibility to put this team in a position to be successful. They look at me as a leader," said the forward, who is leading his team with 10.6 assists per game, on top of a scoring average of 25.7.

"And it's my job, not only on the floor to get guys opportunities, get them great looks, but to inspire them as well."

