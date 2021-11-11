On a White House high, Bucks reel in Sixers

PHILADELPHIA • A day after the Milwaukee Bucks became the first National Basketball Association (NBA) championship-winning team to visit the White House since 2016, the visitors were still riding that high as they got past the depleted Philadelphia 76ers 118-109 on Tuesday.

They were paced by NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 31 points and 16 rebounds, to snap a two-game losing streak.

Khris Middleton (Covid-19), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) were all absent for Milwaukee but the Sixers were even more hamstrung as they fell to their second successive defeat.

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe were missing due to health and safety protocols along with Seth Curry (foot) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons).

The Bucks erased a 13-point deficit and went ahead 56-54 when Grayson Allen, who contributed 25 points, dropped in a deep three-pointer with 2min 12sec left in the second quarter.

Milwaukee led 61-58 at half-time thanks in large part to Allen's 13 points and while the Sixers held a 93-91 advantage at the end of the third, Antetokounmpo began to take over with some aggressive moves to the basket.

Allen's clutch trey from the corner with 1min 30sec left propelled his team to a 114-107 advantage before they pulled away for the hard-fought win.

On just their second victory from seven games, Bucks star forward Antetokounmpo said: "Always feels good to get a win. I was just trying to be competitive and trying to do whatever it takes to get a win.

"That's what my team wants me to do, that's what my team needs me to do."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer added of the "Greek Freak": "I think he had that extra competitiveness tonight. He made some plays that are special.

"He can do some unique things, and he did it multiple times tonight.

"There was just that extra desire, that extra competitive gear that he needed, that we needed."

Budenholzer and the Bucks also continued to bask in the afterglow of their trip to Washington DC, with teams having boycotted the White House previously during former United States president Donald Trump's tenure from 2017 to earlier this year.

"It's an honour, special," the 52-year-old said. "It's just a great day for the organisation, our players. Just a very historical place. You can feel it when you're in the building and when you're in the presence of President (Joe) Biden.

"(He was) very, very kind and generous with us. It's a day all of us will remember. Just feel very honoured to have been invited."

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets centre and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday for an illegal check on Miami Heat's Markieff Morris.

