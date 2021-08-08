Olympics: US beat Japan to win seventh straight women's basketball gold medal

US players celebrate after winning the gold medal basketball match against Japan on Aug 8, 2021.
US players celebrate after winning the gold medal basketball match against Japan on Aug 8, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    32 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women’s basketball on Sunday (Aug 8), winning the gold against home team Japan, who made their first-ever appearance in a medal match.

The United States’ women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

The women’s victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches, and earned them a ninth championship since 1976.

France took the bronze medal after beating Serbia 91-76 on Saturday.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 