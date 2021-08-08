Olympics: US beat Japan to win seventh straight women's basketball gold medal

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women’s basketball on Sunday (Aug 8), winning the gold against home team Japan, who made their first-ever appearance in a medal match.

The United States’ women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

The women’s victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches, and earned them a ninth championship since 1976.

France took the bronze medal after beating Serbia 91-76 on Saturday.