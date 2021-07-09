Olympics: Three players on US basketball team test positive for Covid-19

LAS VEGAS (REUTERS) - Team USA coach Gregg Popovich confirmed on Thursday (July 8) that three players on the select team have tested positive for Covid-19 and are being isolated.

He did not identify the players but ESPN reported they are Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Charlotte's Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.

The three players were not at Thursday's practice session with Team USA members, held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Also, Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart of the select team rolled his ankle and had to leave a scrimmage on Thursday. Anthony Edwards was lost to a sprained ankle on Wednesday.