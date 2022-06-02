Old heads v youth in NBA finals

SAN FRANCISCO • A resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball's summit against a Boston Celtics team chasing history when the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals tip off today.

Golden State and Boston will open their best-of-seven Finals showdown in what has all the makings of a classic between two evenly matched teams.

Two years ago, the once-mighty Warriors - the dominant team of the past decade - appeared to be facing up to the end of an era.

A league-worst 15-50 record left them propping up the foot of the Western Conference, a precipitous fall for a franchise who graced the NBA Finals five times in a row between 2015 and 2019, winning three championships.

But with three pillars of that dynastic run - Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson - back to fitness, and under the shrewd leadership of coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are back in their preferred habitat.

Their swift return to the Finals is a by-product of a culture that endured throughout the depths of 2019-20's miserable 15-win season, or last term's elimination in the play-in tournament.

"The times when it was rough, we were losing, I think we still had a good group of guys," said Warriors centre Kevon Looney, a member of the 2017 and 2018 title-winning teams.

"We were still able to keep that same culture in the locker room, even though we were losing. We still played our style of basketball, still holding guys to a high level."

While relatively recent recruits such as Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga have all played key roles in this season's resurgence, the old guard of Curry, Green and Thompson have led the way in the play-offs.

Curry was named the Western Conference finals Most Valuable Player, Green has been his usual combative self, while Thompson, who returned this season after a two-year injury absence, has produced bursts of scoring at pivotal moments in series wins over Memphis and Dallas.

Curry described the Warriors' positive locker-room culture as "a DNA that you can't really teach".

"The pieces fit... and our core and how we play and what we do makes us unique and different," the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player added.

Whether Curry is left celebrating a fourth NBA title by the end of this month will depend on his team's ability to navigate their way around a Celtics team that in the eyes of many have been the most complete unit in the post-season.

Boston could become the most successful franchise in NBA history with an 18th title, putting them one clear of their bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Their offence has been spearheaded by the superb form of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while their defence led by Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III has proved to be a formidable barrier.

The Celtics, who started the season as 50-1 outsiders for the title, have dismissed those odds.

The star-studded Brooklyn Nets were swept 4-0 in the first round, before Boston then dispatched champions Milwaukee Bucks 4-3 in the second.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, top seeds the Miami Heat were also beaten 4-3.

The fate of the series may well hinge on which team best manage their roster. Both Williams and Smart have been nursing knocks in recent weeks; and whether their battered bodies can last another long series has to be questioned.

A gulf in experience between the two teams may also shape the outcome. The Celtics have zero games of NBA Finals experience; Golden State have a combined 123 games.

But Celtics rookie coach Ime Udoka insists it would not be an issue. "I don't think any of our guys are awed or intimidated by the moment at all," he said.

"We know the opponent in front of us, and for us, as always, it's been business as usual, going on the road, not fazed by that at all."

