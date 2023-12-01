Oklahoma City Thunder rally to beat LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls stun Milwaukee Bucks in overtime

LOS ANGELES – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants only to win, and he knows that he cannot do it alone.

On Dec 30, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard scored 33 points to propel his team to a 113-110 National Basketball Association (NBA) home victory over LeBron James and the weary Los Angeles Lakers.

He connected on 11 of 18 shots from the field and made all 10 free throws, and did not forget to thank his teammates.

“I really like them, like genuinely,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s a special group of guys, and I enjoy being around them. And then I prioritise winning, and you can’t win alone.”

Jalen Williams scored 21 points and rookie centre Chet Holmgren added 18 for the Thunder, who had seven players sharing the offensive load by scoring in double figures.

“I thought it was an energetic win tonight,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I just thought we really exerted ourselves on the game and our defence – how we scrambled, our running. We were just fast tonight.”

Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points and 14 rebounds. James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 14 points in the first half but could not keep the pressure on in the second night of a back-to-back and with a bevy of players nursing injuries.

The Thunder out-scored them 42-23 in the second quarter to lead 72-60 at half-time and never trailed again.

“I thought we played really good ball the first quarter,” James said. “But after that you could start seeing the effects of the three in four (nights), back-to-back, the bodies that we don’t have started to wear on us... especially versus a young team like OKC.”

Oklahoma City improved to third in the Western Conference on 12-6, while the Lakers (11-9) are seventh.

There was better news for James, however, as his teenage son Bronny has been given the green light to rejoin his University of Southern California (USC) basketball team four months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” a spokesman for the family said.

“He will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support.”

In Chicago, the short-handed Bulls held off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 120-113 in overtime.

A dunk by Antetokounmpo had put Milwaukee up 110-109 with 2min 41sec left in the extra period, but Nikola Vucevic – who had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls – answered with a dunk that put Chicago up for good.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

“It is only one win,” Vucevic said. “But it’s big for us at this point the way the season’s been going, the way we haven’t played really good basketball.”

The Bulls improved to 6-14 in the East, and are 10 spots behind the third-placed Bucks (13-6). AFP, REUTERS