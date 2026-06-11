OG Anunoby’s game-winner biggest play in NY Knicks history, says coach Mike Brown

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New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby and center Karl-Anthony Towns during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

NEW YORK – OG Anunoby’s late game-winner will go down as the greatest play in New York Knicks history, coach Mike Brown said, as the home team clinched the biggest comeback ever in the NBA Finals to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 on Wednesday.

The Knicks clawed their way back from a 29-point deficit as the once-demoralized Madison Square Garden crowd erupted with deafening joy when the London-born Anunoby tipped in All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson’s missed three-point attempt with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.

“That has to be the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball,” Brown said. “It was just unbelievable.”

The Knicks, now 3-1 up in the series, will travel to San Antonio for Game 5 and are just one win away from ending a title drought that dates back to 1973, with even the jaded New York fans ready to believe.

“I don’t know if there was a play bigger than any other play in the history in Knicks basketball,” Brown added.

Few could have predicted the outcome at halftime, as the Spurs put on a boastful display of their prowess with an NBA Finals record 14 three-pointers made in the first two quarters and their towering French superstar Victor Wembanyama having shaken off the nerves he showed at moments in the first two games of the series.

With pop sensation Taylor Swift on the sidelines, kicking the Knicks’ already formidable “Celebrity Row” into another stratosphere of fame, New York began to blossom under the Garden’s bright lights, with Anunoby and Brunson leading the charge with the lead trimmed to 15 points after the third.

“We know it’s a game of runs. We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times... Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry,” Anunoby said.

“Just staying with it, cut down to 18, cut it down to 6... It’s a 48-minute game, just play till the end.”

Back-to-back threes from Brunson and Jose Alvarado late in the fourth put the Knicks just one point behind, as the New York fans who shelled out top-dollar for tickets got their money’s worth.

“I challenged a lot of our guys today and OG was one of the guys I challenged,” Brown said, marveling at the athleticism that clinched the game. “I told OG, as big, as strong, as athletic as he is, he’s got to be a monster on the offensive glass tonight.

“That was a huge offensive rebound. He took on the challenge, and he went and won the game for us.”

Brunson scored 36 points and Anunoby added 33, while Wembanyama scored 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks play the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday in San Antonio.

Off the court, Knicks owner James Dolan said that Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch were New York’s “biggest party poopers”.

Ahead of the game, Dolan’s MSG Sports, the holding company for the Knicks, accused Mamdani of turning “the streets around MSG into a police state.”

For their part, the mayor and the city said they granted Madison Square Garden’s request for a permit to host a 500-to-999-person watch party. But Dolan said the city’s approval was “disingenuous at best” and abruptly canceled the watch party, a tradition at Madison Square Garden for playoff games.

The 1,000-person attendance cap left “tens of thousands of people who want to come to The Garden to celebrate the Knicks out in the cold,” Dolan said. He said he canceled the event because it would have been unfair to those who could not attend.

Despite that, Police still arrested several unruly fans near Madison Square Garden and even used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse crowds gathered for the game.

At least four people were taken into custody. REUTERS, AFP