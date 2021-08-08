Not pretty but NBA stars get the job done

TOKYO • It was not always pretty, but in the end, the United States men's basketball team ascended to the heights they were always expected to reach with their entire roster comprising National Basketball Association (NBA) stars.

Overcoming a slow start to the Olympic tournament, the Americans dispatched France 87-82 with relative comfort in the final at Saitama Super Arena yesterday to win their 16th gold medal in the event.

In front of a sizeable crowd - not of fans, but of national team staff, Olympic volunteers and journalists - the US looked far more cohesive and confident than when they lost to France in the opening game of the competition - their first loss at a Games since Athens 2004.

That contest had exposed some of their early issues as a team - namely, a lack of familiarity as a group but, with four more games, they had none of those problems in the rematch.

"It's more joy than relief, but definitely some relief because of the expectation that gets placed on Team USA," said Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who finished with 11 points and three assists and had some timely highlights in the second half.

He added: "Finally getting there, pulling the gold medal game out, it's like, you almost kind of exhale."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum contributed a strong performance of his own, finishing with 19 points but Kevin Durant, once again, was the focal point and main driving force of the team, scoring 29 points to go with six rebounds.

There had been some questions around their global dominance after losing to Nigeria and Australia in lead-up exhibition matches.

But with the Brooklyn Nets forward asserting his leadership, becoming their all-time Olympic points-scorer during the competition, Gregg Popovich's team were never seriously threatened.

Durant, who joined Carmelo Anthony as a three-time gold medallist, said: "This one feels good because we went through a lot. We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, Covid, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose.

"We heard it all over the past few weeks about our team. To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys... to come together so fast - it was beautiful to see, it was beautiful to be a part of."

On Durant, Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, who had 16 points and eight rebounds for France before fouling out in the last moments of the game, said: "He's the best scorer in basketball. He's going to do what he does, especially on the biggest stage like the Olympic Games."

It was the eighth meeting between the two teams at the Olympics and their third final after London in 1948 and at Sydney 2000, with the US winning on both occasions.

