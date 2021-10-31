Not just a sniper, Melo creates space too: James

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James had only praise for Carmelo Anthony after his fellow veteran came off the bench to shoot six-for-eight from behind the three-point arc and finish with 24 points, as he ignited a decisive fourth-quarter scoring run that powered the hosts Los Angeles Lakers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-101 on Friday.

Anthony, who joined the team during the National Basketball Association (NBA) off-season, connected on three three-pointers during a game-ending, 23-10 Lakers run that spanned almost eight minutes. He bookended a 15-2 stretch amid that same spell with a pair from long range.

"He's a sniper," James said.

"One of those guys that doesn't need much air space to get it off because it's a quick trigger. He creates so much space for Russ (Westbrook) and myself and A.D. (Anthony Davis) to work our pick-and-roll magic."

James, back after missing two games with a sore right ankle, led all scorers with 26 points despite shooting one-of-10 from three-point range.

He also dished a team-high eight assists, half of which came during the concluding run.

Two of James' late assists set up Anthony for successful three-point attempts.

"I think we've been doing a solid job," Westbrook said as the Lakers improved to 3-3.

"Everybody on the outside looking in wants things to click immediately, but that's not realistic.

"We'll keep our swag up, keep our spirits high regardless of what's happening."

Cleveland (3-3) came into Friday's contest a winner of three straight, holding all three opponents to fewer than 100 points.

75% Carmelo Anthony's three-point percentage from eight attempts in Los Angeles Lakers' 113-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers built a double-digit lead in the second quarter but gave up 25 points in a little more than nine minutes to close out the period.

They held the Los Angeles Clippers to fewer than 25 for the entirety of three of the four quarters in a win on Wednesday night.

Rookie Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with a career-high 23 points. Ricky Rubio added 18 points off the bench, and Lauri Markkanen added 17 points. Darius Garland dished a game-high 11 assists.

Elsewhere, James Harden totalled a season-high 29 points and added eight assists and eight rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) overcame a sluggish start to record a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers (1-5) in New York.

Nets owner Joseph Tsai has said he is not sure when Kyrie Irving will play for them again, with the guard unable to join the team having chosen not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I don't know," Tsai told ESPN when asked about Irving's return, adding that he had not spoken to the guard since the team took a stance on his participation.

"Kyrie has his own belief so I respect that. But we have to make a team decision," he said.

