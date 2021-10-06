Not getting Covid-19 jab could cost Irving US$15m

NEW YORK • Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving stands to lose US$381,000 (S$517,000) for every National Basketball Association (NBA) game missed due to being unvaccinated, ESPN reported on Monday.

Per the report, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed on a reduction in pay of 1/91.6th of a player's salary for missing games due to vaccine regulations in New York City and San Francisco.

Irving has remained steadfast that he will not get the vaccination against the coronavirus. If he continues to hold out, he would miss the Nets' 41 home games, as long as the regulations remain in place.

That would equate to more than US$15.5 million lost for Irving, who is under contract for US$34.9 million in 2021-22.

Irving would need proof of at least one vaccine shot in order to practise or play in his own arena, the Barclays Centre.

The Nets held their first practice in Brooklyn yesterday, the first time Irving would be subjected to the regulations. The team opened their training camp in San Diego last week.

The Nets' home-opener is on Oct 24 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Unvaccinated players on visiting teams may play in New York City and San Francisco - which requires home team players to be fully vaccinated - so long as they return negative tests.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said he is pleased Andrew Wiggins - previously one of the high-profile holdouts - handled his "responsibilities" as a team member by receiving a Covid-19 vaccination ahead of the NBA season.

Unvaccinated players will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to play this season and the NBA previously denied Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at the weekend that Wiggins had been vaccinated and would be ready to play, and Curry was happy to have him available.

"Whatever process he went through to get to that decision, he'll be able to speak on that. We're excited to have him," Curry said on Monday.

"That was a whole conversation, to begin with. It's a good sign of just handling his responsibilities as a member of the team.

According to San Francisco daily The Mercury News, the Warriors are now fully vaccinated and would not be impacted by the city mandate.

