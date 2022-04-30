No pain, no gain for Embiid

TORONTO • No team have ever bounced back from a 3-0 deficit in National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs history and the Philadelphia 76ers were not about to suffer the ignominy of being the first to let such a lead slip.

A sweep looked on the cards after the Sixers took a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round match-up, only for the Toronto Raptors to hit back with successive wins.

Stung by the back-to-back defeats, Joel Embiid took it upon himself to ensure there would be no series-deciding Game 7.

The Most Valuable Player of the Year front runner was an overpowering presence in their first three games but had two subdued performances in a row after suffering torn ligaments in his thumb.

He was his usual dominant self, pouring in a game-high 33 points and also had 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as Philadelphia sealed an emphatic 132-97 victory on the road on Thursday for a 4-2 series win.

The problem will still be a concern moving forward, with the Cameroonian 2.13m centre confirming he will undergo surgery in the off-season once the play-offs are concluded.

But he will play through the pain barrier as the Sixers set up a second-round clash against the East's top seeds, the Miami Heat.

"We had a great practice yesterday and we needed that," said Embiid. "It was a blessing in disguise to lose those two games, because that wasn't us.

"We didn't play the way we wanted to. We were extremely sloppy. Tonight, we wanted to come in here and play with more intensity. Especially me. I was really bad last game, defensively."

Embiid was backed by teammate Tyrese Maxey with 25 points while fellow guard James Harden also came up big with 22 points, 15 assists and six rebounds.

"Whether we get hit in the mouth, we get back up and keep fighting, and that's what we did tonight," Maxey said. "Joel told me on the plane on the way up here, 'We lose if we don't be aggressive.' And that's what I tried to do."