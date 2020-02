Singapore Slingers guard Kelvin Lim is blocked by Kuala Lumpur Dragons' Will Artino during the first game of the Straits Cup at the OCBC Arena yesterday. There was no love for the Slingers on Valentine's Day as they fell 79-68 to the Malaysian side in the annual home-away contest between the Causeway rivals. The victory enabled the Dragons to leapfrog the Slingers into fifth place in the Asean Basketball League table. The second leg is at the Maba Stadium in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.