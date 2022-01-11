No Irving, but Nets get job done against Spurs

NEW YORK • As Kyrie Irving is unvaccinated against Covid-19, a city mandate means he cannot play for the Brooklyn Nets in National Basketball Association (NBA) home games.

The guard was missing again as the hosts ended a five-game losing streak at the Barclays Centre by outlasting the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 on Sunday.

Rookie Cam Thomas drained the tie-breaking basket with 1.7 seconds left as the Nets won their first home game since beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec 16.

Kevin Durant paced Brooklyn with 28 points, with his team just about surviving a blown 12-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation.

Afterwards, the forward admitted the Nets missed the fellow All-Star, who finally made his season debut at the Indiana Pacers last week but was stopped from turning out against reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks and Spurs as both games were in New York.

But with Brooklyn set to embark on a two-game road trip, starting with the Portland Trail Blazers and ending at the Chicago Bulls tomorrow, Durant hopes the pair can get some much-needed game time together.

"We're definitely a better team (with Irving), a way better team," he said. "And he's definitely going to give us a lift. So I'm looking forward to it - a couple games on the road, an opportunity for us to build our chemistry. So I'm looking forward to it."

But as crucial as Irving is to the Nets' hopes of winning their first NBA championship - they brought him back into the fold last month after exiling him in October - the team have no plans to make him change his anti-vax stance.

"I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play - play every game," Durant said. "But I'm not about to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that's not my thing. So he can play basketball? Nah, I'm not about to do that.

"We've had conversations about wanting him to be a part of the team and conversations about him being here full-time, but that's on his time.

"Whatever decision he wants to make, he's going to make. It's on us to be professionals no matter what, and do our jobs... so whenever he ready, he'll be ready."