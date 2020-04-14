No horsing around for WNBA star

LOS ANGELES • Allie Quigley is a three-time Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star who knocks down three-point shots with ease.

Yet her status skyrocketed on Sunday for simply winning a game of H-O-R-S-E.

With both the WNBA and the National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the leagues, along with ESPN, have turned to alternative competitions to entertain fans.

Over the weekend, the NBA 2K players-only video game tournament was held, as well as a televised broadcast of a H-O-R-S-E challenge featuring past and present NBA and WNBA players. The idea of the challenge involves matching baskets, and the player who makes shots that their opponent does not replicate, wins. For example, the second person shooting must duplicate the first person's shot if it is made.

If the second shooter misses, the other receives the letter "H" and the game continues until one person accumulates all five letters.

Chicago Sky star Quigley ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarter-finals of ESPN's NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge, standing out on the makeshift cobblestone court complete with chalk lines at her home in Deerfield, Illinois.

Quigley was at H-O-R when she finished off the triumph over Paul.

She sealed the win with a banked free throw and Paul missed his equalising attempt at his home in Encino, California.

The latter was a gracious loser, saying: "I probably would have made a few more if I go back and do it differently. She was great. This was a lot of fun too, Allie. I appreciate it."

Also advancing were Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, former NBA player Chauncey Billups and the Utah Jazz's Mike Conley.

LaVine swept former NBA star Paul Pierce, Billups (H-O-R) rallied to knock off Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Conley (H) defeated former WNBA star Tamika Catchings.



Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarter-finals of ESPN's NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ ALLIE14QUIGLEY



Quigley will now take on LaVine on Thursday in a battle of Chicago to determine who makes the same-day final, while Billups and Conley meet in the other semi-final.

On her matchup with LaVine, Quigley said: "I'm excited. Both of us play for Chicago. That's pretty cool that we're both representing in the next round."

However, not all were sold on the alternative forms of entertainment, with New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick tweeting: "H-O-R-S-E could not be worse. I gave it 5 min. Hard pass."

REUTERS