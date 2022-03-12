No happy reunion for Harden in rout

PHILADELPHIA • Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a blowout 129-100 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over former teammate James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in an grudge match on Thursday.

Durant scored 25 points and had 14 rebounds, while Irving added 24 points in the road clash, the first meeting of the two teams since their blockbuster trade deadline deal last month that sent Harden to the Sixers, with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry going the other way.

A humbled Harden, swarmed by Nets defenders most of the night, managed only 11 points on three-of-17 shooting and took a few bumps defensively from Durant.

His trey in the first quarter pushed him to third on the all-time three-point list with 2,561, but that was as good as it got for the guard.

Brooklyn hit only 30-of-93 shots from the floor, shooting just 32.3 per cent, but their work on the defensive end curtailed the hosts' offence.

"We know this is a fast-paced team," Durant said. "I thought we did a good job of running them.

"We slowed them down. It was hard for them to get into a rhythm."

Curry also scored 22 points for Brooklyn but Simmons has yet to play this season and remains on the sidelines with a sore back.

Mental health issues stopped the Australian guard from turning out for Philadelphia before his trade and the home fans greeted him with a chorus of boos as he took his place on the bench.

He was booed again while sitting on the bench when he picked up a loose ball that went out of bounds, but many Sixers fans left early once the writing was on the wall.

"He knew we had his back," Durant said of Simmons. "But it felt good to quiet them down. We didn't hear no more Ben Simmons chants at the end."

Both Simmons and Harden wanted out of their situations and the swop by divisional rivals ensured they would see each other in the fight to make the Eastern Conference play-offs.

Brooklyn never trailed and set a season high with 15 blocked shots, dominating off the fast break and off turnovers.

The visitors led 102-70 after the third quarter, took a lead as big as 36 points and both benches were cleared for the final minutes.

The Nets improved to 34-33 to stay eighth in the East while the 76ers, third behind reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks and leaders Miami, fell to 40-25.

In Denver, Stephen Curry, who leads the all-time three-point list, became the 49th NBA player to reach the 20,000-point milestone with a game-high 34 points to spark the Golden State Warriors to a 113-102 victory over the Nuggets.

"Any accomplishment you do, whether it's individual or a team, is special," the guard said.

"You work every day to keep getting better. Hopefully, a lot more to come. It's pretty special for sure."

Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, just missing out on his 19th triple-double of the season.

