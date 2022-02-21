No easy fix for NBA player trades: Silver

NEW YORK • Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday there is no "silver bullet" to fix the problem of National Basketball Association (NBA) stars dictating where they want to play by demanding trades to play-off contenders.

He was asked at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland if the league was investigating the Feb 10 trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, which saw James Harden join his third team in two seasons.

"There are no silver bullets here," said Silver. "There isn't any one aspect of the package where we can say, 'This will fix the problem'."

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade, some of Harden's peers called him out on social media, alleging the former regular season Most Valuable Player was not injured and was simply trying to get out of Brooklyn.

Others wondered if the Sixers tampered to convince Harden to force a trade from the Nets.

"He wasn't hurt. He shut it down. Y'all think he's hurt right now? You don't rehab a hammy by doing step-backs," former All-star Tracy McGrady said.

"We all know Philly was his first choice before he went to Brooklyn. So, when things hit the fan, he wanted out of there."

Silver was also asked about Ben Simmons, who last August demanded a trade out of Philadelphia and then stopped cooperating with the club.

Instead of trading him right away, the 76ers fined and suspended him, forcing him to miss dozens of games. Simmons was finally dealt along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two future first-round picks, to Brooklyn in exchange for Harden and Paul Millsap.

"I have expressed my unhappiness before with public trade demands," Silver said. "We want players and teams to honour their contracts. In this case, we had two teams satisfied by the outcome of the trade."

With Simmons, "you have players with a unique skill on the planet and that gives them leverage", Silver added.

He also said no team have filed tampering charges against the 76ers over the Harden trade. The 76ers are run by Daryl Morey, the guard's former general manager with the Houston Rockets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE