No closure if season voided

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James says the abrupt shutdown of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has left the Los Angeles Lakers feeling like they still have something to prove.

The Lakers were in the midst of a revival season, having made the play-offs for the first time in seven years, when the league suspended games on March 11.

At the time, the Lakers were in first place in the Western Conference and had the second-best record in the league behind Milwaukee.

They still had 19 regular-season games remaining. If the season does not resume, James says there will be a void.

"Closure? No. But to be proud of what we were able to accomplish to this point, I'll be able to look back and say we did something special in that small period of time," the three-time NBA champion said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

With the future of the season in doubt, James is willing to entertain options being put forward about how play might resume.

Several reports have indicated that the NBA might restart with all games in the same location, with no fans present.

"If it's in one single, isolated destination, if it's Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe, not only on the floor but also off the floor as well, then those conversations will be had," James said, adding that it will be up to the experts to decide.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this week that the league is considering multiple scenarios for finishing out a season, with a decision unlikely to come until next month.

One solution to a restart would be to go straight into the play-offs.

But Portland star Damian Lillard wants the Trail Blazers - one spot out of the post-season - to have a chance to play their way into the play-offs.

"I think it's only right to play it out," said the guard, whose team trail eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference by 31/2 games but have a much easier remaining schedule. "Not only are we the ninth seed, we have one of the easier schedules in our final 15, 16 games and the team in the eighth spot have the toughest."

For now, basketball fans might have to settle for watching NBA stars battle it out in a H-O-R-S-E competition - a shooting game where players take turns shooting from different locations.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Young and two-time Slam Dunk contest champion Zach LaVine are among many players expected to compete.

Due to travel and proximity constraints imposed amid the pandemic, players would compete by shooting at separate locations. The event reportedly would air on ESPN.

Young, who sank a half-court shot at the All-Star Game, responded to the ESPN report on Twitter by joking that the competition should feature "Half Court Shots Only".

