No big beal as Embiid lifts Sixers to fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES • As Bradley Beal sank his free throw in the final seconds on Wednesday, he knew he had reached a milestone - a record-tying 60 points in a single National Basketball Association game for the Washington Wizards.

But it was not enough.

Joel Embiid's 38 points and 28 from Seth Curry saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand Beal's outstanding performance in a 141-136 win over the Wizards at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each. Ben Simmons had 17 points and 12 assists as the 76ers got their fifth straight win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. "They pay me to take over the game, they pay me to dominate," Embiid said on ESPN.

The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and tied the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play.

From there Philadelphia scored eight straight points to pull away, the defeat more painful for the Wizards as Russell Westbrook departed in the waning minutes with a hand injury after 20 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to reach the 60-point mark set by former Wizard Gilbert Arenas in 2006.

Despite the Sixers' win, Embiid was not pleased that they allowed a free-scoring Beal to have his night. "He got too many good looks. We weren't able to stop him. There's no reason anybody should drop 60 on us," he said.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks suggested after the game the record mattered little to Beal, adding: "He can score a lot of points on any team on any given night, but he wants to lead us in victories."

Elsewhere, Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and Myles Turner recorded eight blocked shots as the Indiana Pacers clinched a 114-107 home victory over the Houston Rockets.

Brogdon added seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes. He had just one turnover. Domantas Sabonis added his eighth double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets, playing without centre Christian Wood (sore left knee), were led by John Wall (28 points) and Eric Gordon, who scored 20 points off the bench.

The Pacers won their second straight and beat Houston at home for the first time since January 2017.

"My team trusts me with the ball, my coaches trust me with the ball," Brogdon said. "These shots were already made this summer, they were already made in preseason."

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead the home team to a 130-115 win over Detroit.

The Bucks won their third straight and swept the two-game set with the Pistons after winning the first on Monday.

In Phoenix, Western Conference leaders the Suns defeated the Toronto Raptors 123-115.

Devin Booker scored 15 of his 24 points in the third quarter and Jae Crowder added 21 points for the Suns, who have a 6-2 record.

