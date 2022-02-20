Next-gen stars add more glitter to All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES • Ja Morant is a newbie to the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game, but most observers forecast there will be more appearances to come.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is one of seven players making their All-Star debuts when Team Durant battle Team LeBron tonight in Cleveland.

Morant's stellar play is why the Grizzlies own the third-best record (41-19) in the NBA at the break.

The 22-year-old, who will start for Team Durant, ranks seventh in the league with a 26.8 scoring average and seemingly produces a highlight-reel play in every contest.

"If you're going to talk about the most entertaining players in the NBA, I think Ja has to be up there with a small group," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

"There is a lot of entertainment in this league and obviously the All-Star Game is the ultimate highlight, and I think Ja will fit in perfectly."

The other first-time All-Stars are the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins, the San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray and the Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet.

"You guys know how I feel about myself, and the will and the confidence that I've had to have over the course of my life and my career," said VanVleet, a reserve on Team LeBron. "But to be recognised like that is a special moment."

The flashy Ball was added to the team as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant (knee). At 20 years, 182 days, he is the fourth-youngest All-Star behind a trio of legends - the late Kobe Bryant (19 years, 169 days), LeBron James (20 years, 52 days), and Magic Johnson (20 years, 173 days).

On the other side of the spectrum is the 37-year-old James, who is playing in his 18th All-Star Game to match Bryant and move one shy of the record held by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Joining James in the starting line-up for Team LeBron is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.