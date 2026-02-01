New York Knicks look to extend winning streak, face surging Los Angeles Lakers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– The New York Knicks created some consternation and angst about their contender status during a recent slump, while the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their performances of late without a key piece of the rotation.

The Knicks can earn a sixth straight National Basketball Association win on Feb 1 (Feb 2, Singapore time) when they host the Lakers, who could get Austin Reaves back from a lengthy absence.

From Dec 31 to Jan 19, the Knicks lost nine of 11 games, a stretch that coincided with owner James Dolan saying he believed the team were championship contenders during an interview on radio station WFAN.

Six of those losses were by double digits, but since their 114-97 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Knicks have earned four double-digit wins in their second five-game winning streak of the season.

New York are shooting 40.3 per cent from three-point range during their past five games while beating the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.

On Jan 30, the Knicks never trailed and rolled to a 127-97 home win over Portland. New York made 19-of-45 three-point tries and improved to 9-2 when hitting at least 19 triples this season.

Jalen Brunson made five threes on 12 attempts and scored 26 points after playing through an illness when he had 13 points in the 119-92 rout in Toronto on Jan 28.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 rebounds after getting a season-high 22 boards against the Raptors.

“We went through a little bit of adversity in terms of our wins and losses,” New York coach Mike Brown said. “Our guys just kind of stayed with it. We kept trying to help them as best we could.

“Those guys stayed with it, they stayed together. This is a veteran group that has been through a lot. They figured out what they needed to do to play at a high level. They’re going out there and showing it.”

Los Angeles dropped six of 10 from Dec 30 to Jan 17. They now enter the final two games of an eight-game road trip with five wins over their past seven games.

The Lakers are 4-2 on the trip necessitated by the Grammy Awards taking over their home arena and bounced back from a 30-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers by rolling to a 142-111 rout of the Washington Wizards on Jan 30.

The Lakers finished one shy of their highest point total and shot a season-best 61.2 per cent during a game they led by as many as 38. None of the starters played more than 31 minutes.

Doncic scored 37 points and collected 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double this season, doing so after falling off Cleveland’s elevated court on Jan 28.

“I think playing with a competitive edge and playing together on both ends of the floor,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said.

“We’ve talked a lot recently just about doing your job. If you’re supposed to be the low man, be the low man.

“These guys all have shown they can do it and I think the theme of our season has been the ups and downs and sort of the consistency that we’re searching for on a night-to-night basis.”

The Lakers played their 18th straight game without Reaves due to a left calf injury, and he might return on Feb 1 or for the Feb 3 visit to Brooklyn. He was listed as questionable on the Jan 30 injury report.

Guard Reaves is averaging a career-high 26.6 points this season and the Lakers are 14-10 without him. REUTERS