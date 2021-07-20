New man Johnson sparks US to final warm-up win

LAS VEGAS • Damian Lillard finished with 19 points, six assists and four steals, as Team USA concluded their pre-Olympics schedule with an 83-76 win over world champions Spain on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Keldon Johnson, a late addition to the team after safety protocols knocked Bradley Beal out of participation, scored 15 points in 17 minutes, including hitting seven-of-nine shots from the field.

"I'm out here to be that energy guy, bring life to the team whenever you need it," he said. "The third quarter, we needed a spark. On the defence end, trying to bring some kind of energy or spark so we can get over the hump."

The San Antonio forward just completed his second National Basketball Association season and is quite familiar with Team USA coach Gregg Popovich, his Spurs coach.

"Keldon just played a solid basketball game. He shot it when he was open and when he did go to the bucket he was very physical," said Popovich. "Very solid in half-court defence too."

Team USA were coming off earlier losses to Nigeria on July 10 and Australia on July 12 and a rout of Argentina last Tuesday.

Popovich said he liked what he saw on Sunday, and emphasised that he is keeping it simple.

"We're getting better with each passing day. Less is more. Reinventing the wheel is the worst thing you could do with this group," he said.

Kevin Durant scored 14 points, although he was just five of 13 from the field, and Zach LaVine scored 13 points in 22 minutes on five-of-eight shooting, including three-of-five from three-point range.

Ricky Rubio scored a game-high 23 points in 23 minutes for Spain. Marc Gasol added 10 points and five rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez scored 11 points.

Rubio, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, expects a more cohesive US team to show up at the Tokyo Games.

8 Minutes' difference in basketball game time at the Tokyo Olympics (40 minutes) compared to 48 minutes for NBA games.

Olympic pool play begins on Sunday for the Americans against France in Group A.

"It's the first time they are playing together, it takes time," the guard said. "They are dangerous if they play as a team."

REUTERS