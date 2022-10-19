New faces key to 76ers, Celtics' NBA championship hopes

NEW YORK - Two teams who appear to have realistic expectations to win the 2022-23 National Basketball Association (NBA) championship will tip off the new season when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The Celtics won last season's Eastern Conference championship before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Sixers were the No. 4 seed in the East and fell in the second round to the Miami Heat.

Boston will have another go at winning the franchise's 18th championship, with Joe Mazzulla as their new head coach and a new sixth man in Malcolm Brogdon.

The 34-year-old Mazzulla will be making his NBA coaching debut, after being named interim in charge when Ime Udoka received a season-long suspension for violating team policy by having an improper relationship with a woman in the organisation.

"It's not an easy timing for him (Mazzulla) or the rest of the staff, but he's an exceptionally sharp and talented person," Celtics president Brad Stevens said.

"I believe strongly in him and his ability to lead people, his ability to galvanise a room and get it behind him. And his ability to organise and understand all that comes with running a team during a season."

The Celtics traded Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers to obtain Brogdon, a versatile guard who is expected to take on a sixth-man role with Boston. They were offered three others as well, but Pacers waived those options.

Brogdon, who turns 30 in December, has been plagued by injuries during his six-year career. He has missed 140 games during that span, including 46 games last term.

"(Stevens) talked about me coming into Boston and embracing a sixth-man role," Brogdon said.

"For me, I've made a lot of money. Whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I'm willing to do it."

Philadelphia will again lean on reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid, who has finished second to Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic in the league's MVP voting in each of the past two seasons.

Embiid averaged 30.6 points last season, when he became the first centre to lead the NBA in scoring since Shaquille O'Neal and the first to average at least 30 points a game since Moses Malone in 1982.

He will be surrounded by holdovers James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

The Sixers also obtained De'Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and added P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr and Montrezl Harrell via free agency.

Embiid said that with all the new faces, it may take some time for the team to round into championship form, adding that the Sixers "have a long way to go".

Before the game, the Celtics will pay tribute to the late Bill Russell. The Hall of Fame centre, who died on July 31 aged 88, helped Boston win 11 titles during his 13-year career.

REUTERS