Nets in charge of East after Bulls slump to Pacers

CLEVELAND • Kevin Durant scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road to claim top spot in the Eastern Conference on Monday, while the Chicago Bulls suffered a surprise reverse against the Indiana Pacers.

Durant's points tally included going 10 out of 10 from the free-throw line while he also chipped in with six rebounds, nine assists and three blocks as Brooklyn overturned a 12-point third quarter deficit to claim a 117-112 National Basketball Association (NBA) win - the team's third straight.

LaMarcus Aldridge backed Durant with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Patty Mills had 17 points and James Harden 14.

The win gave Brooklyn sole ownership of the Eastern Conference table with 13 wins against five defeats.

Nets coach Steve Nash expressed satisfaction at how his team had clawed their way back into the contest in the second half.

"They find themselves in a hole and they're proud guys and they respond, and that's the most important thing," he said.

"They responded tonight. We kind of shut them down in the second half. That's what we told them - we have to win this game on defence. And they did it.

"The spirit was not great in the first half but it was exceptional in the second half. The defence led to the offence."

Nash also singled out Japan-born rookie Cam Thomas, who was drafted in the summer, for praise. The 20-year-old stepped up with 11 points, including two three-pointers, to help the second-half fightback.

"Cam was great," he said. "He stepped up with confidence to take shots. He's a kid who has a bright future. Tonight, he really hung in there. Made some big shots and stepped up defensively. I was proud of him."

Durant was also impressed by Thomas' cameo. "He gave us the boost we needed - somebody who can score off the dribble and off the catch like that.

"They obviously left him off the scouting report - they left him open and he made plays."

17 Games in a row that Kevin Durant has scored in double figures. His season high is 38 points. 100% Durant made 10 out of 10 from the free-throw line in his 27 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 13-5 The Brooklyn Nets' win-loss record as they top the Eastern Conference. The Golden State Warriors are the leaders of the West on 15-2.

In Chicago, the Bulls were handed a surprisingly one-sided beatdown to lose ground on the Nets at the top of the East, slumping 109-77 against the Pacers.

Domantas Sabonis led the visitors with 21 points, with four other Pacers getting into double figures.

The Bulls meanwhile finished with only two players in double digits, including DeMar DeRozan, who paced his team with 18 points.

"There is a standard and an expectation we try to play to and certainly tonight was not that," Chicago coach Billy Donovan said.

"How we learn from this is really important. Over an 82-game schedule, nights like this happen. If it catapults going forward to make us better, then great. If it doesn't, then it's a wasted opportunity."

