Nets coach now says all's good with Durant

NEW YORK - Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said on Tuesday that there is no bad blood between him and Kevin Durant heading into the 2022-23 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

After getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA play-offs, the off-season was anything but quiet for the Nets.

Durant requested a trade in June, but then told Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai in August that he would consider staying if Nash and general manager Sean Marks were fired.

The star forward ended up staying with the Nets and everyone kept their jobs.

"We're fine," Nash said following Brooklyn's practice on Tuesday.

"Ever since we talked, it's been like nothing's changed. I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it's behind us.

"That's what happens. It's a common situation in the league."

Nash never really bought into the reports that the 12-time All-Star actually wanted him out.

"I never thought that was 100 per cent," he added. "There was a lot of things. It's not black and white like that, there was a lot of factors. A lot of things behind the scenes. A lot of things reported aren't accurate.

"I'm going to hear it from Kevin when the time is right. I'm going to talk to Sean and all parties involved. We stay calm and work on communication and facts."

Durant, who turns 34 on Thursday, is entering his 15th NBA season. He averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists last season in 55 games (all as a starter).

In 939 career games (936 starts), he has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while spending time with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Nets.

Meanwhile, Nets guard Kyrie Irving has said that remaining unvaccinated was a US$100 million (S$144.7 million) decision.

The seven-time All-Star said on Monday that his choice to forgo Covid-19 vaccinations forced him to decline a hefty contract extension with Brooklyn.

"I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated," he said.

"(Get this) contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there's a level of uncertainty of your future... so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision (of staying unvaccinated). It was a tough pill to swallow, honestly."