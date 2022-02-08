Nets coach Nash dismisses Harden trade rumours

DENVER • James Harden's name has surfaced in rumours ahead of Thursday's National Basketball Association (NBA) trade deadline, but Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash has insisted the All-Star guard is staying put in New York.

Despite being hotly tipped as one of the favourites for the championship, the Nets have had a disappointing season, dropping to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

While Harden, 32, is averaging 22.5 points per game, he has been part of that disappointment with various injuries, a stint in Covid-19 protocols and inconsistency affecting his campaign.

There have been reports Brooklyn are willing to enter into discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential swop with wantaway Ben Simmons.

It would be an eye-watering trade, with Simmons, 25, and Harden contracted for a combined US$227 million (S$305.3 million).

But after their 124-104 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Sunday - the team's eighth straight loss - Nash insisted Harden, who has missed the past two games with a tight hamstring, was still a core member of the "Big Three" alongside the injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered his season-best 14th triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets remained sixth in the West.

Nash said: "I've talked to James... He wants to be here long term as well.

"James wants to be here, we're building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James.

"I don't think anything's changed on the inside, in our locker room, in our communication. It's just all the noise from the (outside)."

On their slump, the worst in the NBA, Nash added: "We're not going to panic. There's still plenty of games after the All-Star break (Feb 18-20) when Kevin gets back.

"Hopefully, have Kevin and James at home and James, Kevin and Kyrie on the road, and hopefully, LaMarcus (Aldridge) comes back and Nic's (Claxton) available.

"You go down the line. At some point, it'd be great to have Joe (Harris) back.

"You're talking about five guys. That's your starting line-up that's out potentially. It is what it is. These guys just have to show the resolve. That's the opportunity here."

Last summer, Harden was offered a three-year, US$161 million extension, which he declined.

That means the 2017-18 Most Valuable Player has a US$47.4 million player option for next season and could sign a longer-term deal worth US$200 million or more, depending on whether he stays with Brooklyn or targets another team.

Nash does not believe Harden, given his stronger contractual position, is angling for a trade, saying: "This has been a constant thing since the summer.

"He's continually reiterated that he wants to be here.

"And we've continually said that we want him here and that that's our best chance to win, so nothing's changed from the communication that we've had."

But Irving, who paced the visitors with 27 points, was cryptic about the future, only saying his teammate was "committed, but who knows what's going to happen?"

