Nets aware they must boost defence to mount challenge

LOS ANGELES • The Brooklyn Nets will try to improve to 7-0 against Pacific Division rivals when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers this morning (Singapore time) in a clash of National Basketball Association (NBA) contenders.

The Nets have been a force offensively, with the firepower of their "Big Three" of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the way. They lead the league in points per game (121.3) and in average shooting percentage (50.2) this season.

The Nets, 19-12 and second in the East, were fourth in three-pointers made (471) and second to the Clippers in three-point percentage (40.9), entering the weekend.

They have struggled defensively, ranking 28th in opponents' scoring at 117.3 per game. But they believe they are getting better.

"I think we've gradually improved really since that Detroit game," Nets guard Joe Harris said, referring to Brooklyn's Feb 9 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the team's last setback before compiling their current five-game winning streak.

"We've taken significant steps being a little bit more locked in, covering for one another, communication has been better and then we have the by-product now where we hold teams more in check."

The Nets will try to keep the Clippers in check without Durant, who will miss his fourth consecutive contest with a strained hamstring and rookie coach Steve Nash revealed they were taking a cautious approach towards his injury.

"Still just trying to regain that strength and go through his rehabilitation," he said of the All-Star, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

"I keep saying I don't think it's a long-term thing, but there elements of maybe it taking a few more days or just being cautious. I think, right now, both are necessary."

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the line-up, the Clippers (22-9) ended Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz's nine-game winning streak with a 116-112 victory on Friday.

Leonard, who missed their previous three games with a bruised lower leg, had 29 points while George, who returned after sitting out seven games with an injured toe, finished with 15 points in just over 26 minutes.

7-5 The Brooklyn Nets' record without Kevin Durant this season.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue feels having his All-Star pair back makes all the difference, even though he said that "they were pretty rusty handling the basketball".

"That's always going to happen when you sit out. But I love the way they competed," he said.

The Nets captured the initial contest 124-120 over the Clippers on Feb 2 in Brooklyn.

REUTERS