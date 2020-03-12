Net loss for Lakers after highs

LOS ANGELES • Just two days after the Los Angeles Lakers revelled in their "best weekend" of the season by beating their two closest challengers, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, they were given a reminder that not everything will go their way.

The Western Conference leaders (49-14) had their four-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association ended by the Brooklyn Nets, falling 104-102 on Tuesday night.

While the hosts' LeBron James led all scorers with 29 points, he missed a game-tying lay-up with just seconds left, which would have forced overtime. Anthony Davis, who added 26 points, then missed an open three-pointer as the Nets (30-34) hung on.

Brooklyn, the seventh-placed team in the East, proved equal to the challenge, with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring a team-high 23 points and Caris LeVert adding 22 in a dogged road display that James praised as "what the game is about".

Davis, though, felt the defeat was self-inflicted as "it's our responsibility to finish plays".

He said: "A lot of shots are going to be open with (James') ability to get in the paint and draw a defence."

Dinwiddie, 26, still felt that the Lakers, who he grew up supporting as a Los Angeles native, are among the title favourites as they hope to end a 10-year drought.

The guard said: "It feels good because it's a high-quality opponent on the road for a team that is doing its best right now to continue to find itself."

Referring to the team's troubles, including the loss of Kyrie Irving for the season to a shoulder injury and the sacking of coach Kenny Atkinson last week, he added: "Obviously, we've gone through injuries and the coaching change as well. There's been a ton of up and down.

3 Games the LA Lakers trail the NBA leaders Milwaukee Bucks by in the standings.

"They're one of the top, what, three teams in the league, right? The championship contenders, Lakers, Clippers and Bucks. So it's big for the team to add this win."

The Nets are, however, not getting above their station, and their aim remains a second successive play-off spot. They are six games ahead of the Washington Wizards (24-40) in ninth place.

"It's great motivation, great confidence," interim coach Jacque Vaughn told the New York Daily News. "I talked earlier about how important that is, giving us some momentum. There's something to be said about momentum.

"And then you get guys believing in each other. My job is to instil confidence in these guys and I'll continue to do that."

In Indianapolis, Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Gordon Hayward finished with a double-double - 27 points and 10 rebounds - as the Boston Celtics (43-21) punched their ticket to the play-offs with a 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The league-leading Bucks (53-12), NBA champions Toronto Raptors and Lakers are the other teams who have confirmed a post-season berth.

