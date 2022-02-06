'Nervous' Mitchell shines on Jazz return

LOS ANGELES • Donovan Mitchell said he was "nervous" after returning from an eight-game injury absence, but it did not show as he scored 27 points in Utah Jazz's 125-102 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Vivint Arena on Friday.

He had not played since suffering a concussion when he took an elbow to the head in the Jan 17 game against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he stepped right up, connecting on eight of 10 shots from the floor and six of seven three-pointers. He also had six assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

It was a confidence-boosting performance for a player who admitted he had been "kind of nervous" as his symptoms persisted.

"It was bad. The headache, the nausea were pretty messed up," Mitchell said.

"It was tough because we've been going through a tough stretch. Guys have been out, so it's been eating at me," he added of his enforced absence.

Alex Jensen, who is the Jazz's acting head coach in Quin Snyder's absence due to virus health and safety protocols, said the 25-year-old's return "makes life a lot easier for everybody".

He said: "There's so much focus other teams have on him that it frees up other guys offensively - he's Donovan Mitchell and makes life a lot easier for everybody."

With Rudy Gobert still sidelined, Eric Paschall scored 16 points and Hassan Whiteside added 15 for the Jazz, who never trailed against the depleted Nets. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Said teammate Udoka Azubuike: "(Mitchell) was unbelievable. It looked like a video game. There was one time I had to catch myself in the moment because I was just watching him. Every shot was going in. Don is a star."

Brooklyn were without two of their "Big Three", with Kevin Durant still recovering from a knee sprain and James Harden nursing a tight hamstring.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points and rookie Cam Thomas had a career-high 30, but those numbers were not good enough to stop the Nets from losing their seventh straight match.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 33 points in a triple-double to power the Mavericks to a 107-98 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Slovenian star added 13 rebounds and 15 assists, his eighth career game of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. Only NBA great Oscar Robertson has more (22).

"I try to play games and win. I have fun out there. As long as we win, I'm good. We came back from two losses. We bounced back and that's how we have to play," Doncic said of the impressive statistic.

