NBA's policy on aborting games is unfair, says Green

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association's (NBA) cancellation of Thursday's marquee match-up between Golden State and Denver because of the Nuggets' lack of available players sparked a sharp response from Warriors star Draymond Green.

The game in Denver, one of four on Thursday's schedule, was called off hours before tip-off after a spate of Covid-19 cases left the Nuggets without the requisite eight players.

Green, who would not have been available because he is in Covid-19 health and safety protocols, took issue with the 11th postponement of the season, saying the league's insistence on pressing ahead with the campaign but cancelling games piecemeal was unfair.

"How do you continue to cancel games when you've implemented rules to prevent this from happening?" Green said on Twitter. "Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams?

"The guys we didn't have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesday's loss? Pick a side but don't straddle the fence."

Green was among the Warriors' absentees when Golden State lost 89-86 to the Nuggets in San Francisco on Tuesday. Now, he said, a rescheduled game will likely allow the Nuggets to play the Warriors "at full strength".

"But they got to sneak a win when we weren't at full strength, only two days ago??? Let's make it make some sense here," he added.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has insisted he sees no reason to pause the season amid the Omicron-fuelled surge in Covid-19 cases across the United States.

In a bid to keep the season going, the NBA has made it easier for teams to call up players on short-term contracts from the developmental league.

In the wake of new US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the league reduced the number of days - from 10 to six - that vaccinated, asymptomatic players who test positive must isolate before they can return to play.

But the sheer number of cases means some teams were still caught out.