NBA: Wizards take down Lakers in OT for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday (Feb 22) as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years.

Beal scored six points in overtime after not making a field goal in the fourth quarter, missing a long jumper as time expired in regulation to leave the score tied 115-all.

Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points.

Westbrook missed the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a chance to tie the score, but LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma missed three-point attempts on Los Angeles' final possession.

Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams. Washington's last five-game win streak was Jan 27-Feb 10, 2018.

James scored 31 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell added 26 off the bench as the Lakers lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points and eight assists and three Utah teammates scored at least 20 points each off the bench in the Jazz's 132-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

In Oklahoma City, Duncan Robinson hit six three-pointers and led Miami with 22 points, helping the Heat to a 108-94 win over the Thunder.

The Heat won their third consecutive game and finished with a 4-3 mark on their seven-game road trip, tied for the longest trek in franchise history. Miami won both games over the Thunder to sweep the season series.

In Dallas, the Mavericks put eight days' worth of stored energy into one of their best defensive performances of the season, limiting the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to their second-lowest season point total in a 102-92 victory.

Tim Hardaway Jr came off the bench to score a game-high 29 points as the Mavericks, who had not played since Valentine's Day because of two weather-related postponements, won for the fifth time in their past six games.

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting as the Suns rolled to a 132-100 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points as Phoenix notched their 12th victory in the past 14 games.

In Houston, Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 21 points in a runaway third quarter as the visiting Chicago Bulls rolled to a 120-100 victory over the reeling and short-handed Rockets.

After missing five of seven shots while scoring just seven points prior to half-time, LaVine spearheaded a scorching third period for the Bulls by shooting five of five from the floor, including three three-pointers. He scored 11 consecutive points for Chicago during one surge, leading the Bulls to a season-best, 46-point frame.

The Chicago scoring total represented the most in the third period in franchise history and the most yielded by Houston in a quarter this season.