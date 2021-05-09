NBA: Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win, Jazz reach 50-win mark

(REUTERS) - Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time National Basketball Association (NBA) record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (May 8) in Indianapolis.

Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists.

The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

Edmond Sumner hit a mid-range jumper to give Indiana (31-36) a 132-131 lead with 63 seconds to go in overtime.

Justin Holiday blocked Westbrook's first attempt to recapture the lead in the final seconds of overtime.

After a Wizards timeout, Westbrook drew a foul on his jump-shot attempt, and he sank the game-winning foul shots.

In San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored 49 points to lead Golden State to a 136-97 blowout win over Oklahoma City.

The Warriors remained in eighth place in the Western Conference with their second consecutive win over the Thunder and fourth win in five games.

Curry finished with 11 of Golden State's franchise-record 27 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Utah became the first team in the NBA to reach the 50-win mark while also stretching their lead for the No. 1 seed in the play-offs over idle Phoenix to 1 1/2 games.

Georges Niang tied his career high with 24 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 21 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 as Utah cruised past Houston 124-116 in Salt Lake City.

It was the fifth win in a row for Utah, who continue to play without injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Rudy Gobert added 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Joe Ingles scored 14 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Jazz.

In Denver, Kevin Durant had 33 points and 11 rebounds, Kyrie Irving scored 31 and Brooklyn ended a four-game losing streak by rallying to win 125-119 at Denver.