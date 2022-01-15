NBA: Warriors snap slump with 42-point rout of Bulls, Mavs roll over Grizzlies

(AFP) - The Golden State Warriors busted out of a slump with their most lopsided victory of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season on Friday (Jan 14), continuing their mastery over Chicago Bulls by clobbering them 138-96 at the United Centre.

Andrew Wiggins finished with a team-high 21 points and Stephen Curry delivered 19 as the Warriors rebounded from a 118-99 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The loss to the Bucks was the Warriors' fourth in their last five games.

"If you're a good team, good things usually happen and you can usually bounce back," Curry said. "I just like the way we responded."

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22 for the Warriors, who pulled away early to win their 10th consecutive game over the Bulls, including five straight in Chicago.

"We came out pretty determined," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Obviously, they were behind the eight-ball almost immediately when Zach (LaVine) got injured."

The Bulls' problems mounted after being blown out by the Brooklyn Nets two nights earlier.

Already down a starting forward with Derrick Jones sidelined with a hyper-extended right knee, Chicago lost All-Star LaVine early in the game after he injured his right knee.

LaVine pulled himself from the game by committing an intentional foul. He appeared to injure the knee moments earlier while going for a rebound.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Coby White added 20 points, and DeMar DeRozan scored 17 for the Bulls, who were booed off the court trailing 78-47 at the half. They suffered their worst loss of the season.

The Warriors rested Klay Thompson, who is returning from a serious injury so coach Steve Kerr doesn't want to use him in back-to-back games.

Thompson has played in three games after returning from a two-and-a-half year absence due to a torn ACL and an injury to his Achilles tendon.

In Memphis, Luka Doncic recorded his fourth triple double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks stopped the Memphis Grizzlies franchise-record win streak at 11 games with a 112-85 victory.

Doncic posted 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, Jalen Brunson contributed 15 points, nine assists for Dallas, who won for the seventh time in their past eight games. The Mavericks outscored Memphis 62-30 in the second half.