NBA: Warriors shoot past Jazz with 4th-quarter rally, while Hawks top Lakers despite LeBron's triple-double

(REUTERS) - Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry bombed in a pair of three-pointers apiece in a late flurry on Tuesday night (Feb 12) that allowed the Golden State Warriors to overcome the Utah Jazz 115-108 in a battle of two of the National Basketball Association's hottest teams in Oakland, California.

In another game, John Collins and Trae Young each scored 22 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks end their three-game losing streak with a 117-113 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

That offset a triple-double from Lakers forward LeBron James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists. It was his fifth triple-double of the season.

The Warriors' win was the 16th in their past 17 games and gave them a 2-1 edge over the Jazz in a season series that saw the teams split games in Salt Lake City.

Utah lost for just the fourth time in their past 16 games.

The Jazz led by as many as seven points early in the fourth quarter and retained a 93-88 advantage with 8:41 remaining before the Warriors got their high-powered offence in gear.

Thompson began a 20-4, game-swinging run with three-point and two-point hoops, the latter drawing Golden State even at 93-all with 7:50 remaining.

After hoops by DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant made it a 9-0 spree for the Warriors, Utah's Donovan Mitchell countered with a basket to narrow the Jazz's deficit to 97-95.

That was when Curry took charge, nailing back-to-back three-pointers and then a lay-up in a personal 8-0 burst that opened a 10-point lead.

Ricky Rubio stopped the run with an interior hoop, but Thompson then connected from long range again, giving Golden State a 108-97 lead with just 3:51 remaining.

Durant (game-high 28 points), Curry (24) and Thompson (22) paced the Warriors, who wrap up their pre-All-Star break schedule at Portland on Wednesday night.

Cousins finished 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Andre Iguodala added 13 points for Golden State (41-15), who outshot Utah 49.4 per cent to 47.1 per cent from the floor.

Mitchell had a team-high 25 points for the Jazz (32-25), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Rudy Gobert recorded 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, while Rubio had 16 points, Derrick Favors and Royce O'Neale 13 apiece and Raul Neto 10.

The Jazz overcame a 14-point first quarter in which they made only five field goals to rally into the lead in the third period.

Utah trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but got within 47-44 by half-time and then took their first lead since the game's second minute on a three-pointer by Mitchell with 4:39 left in the third quarter.

Utah's edge reached 91-84 on a pair of free throws by Neto with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Warriors rallied.

In Atlanta, the Hawks ended a five-game losing streak to the Lakers and defeated their opponents for the first time since March 4, 2016. The victory also ended Atlanta's five-game home losing streak.

Collins scored Atlanta's first eight points and had 17 at the half. He was 8-for-15 from the field and added eight rebounds and three assists for the game.

Young was only 6-for-19 from the floor but made three three-pointers and had 14 assists and six rebounds. Atlanta also got 17 points and six rebounds from Taurean Prince and 12 points from Dewayne Dedmon.

The Lakers added 19 points each from Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, 15 from Reggie Bullock and 13 apiece from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo.

The Hawks used an 11-0 run in the first quarter and made 10 three-pointers in taking a 38-32 lead after one quarter. Atlanta cooled off in the second period, and Ingram, who had 16 first-half points, sparked the Lakers to take a 69-65 half-time lead.

The third quarter was close, with neither team leading by more than five. Atlanta took a 100-95 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta led 110-101 with 6:33 remaining and went 4:45 before scoring again. But Prince drained a three-pointer with 1:48 left to up Atlanta's lead to seven points.

The Lakers got as close as three points when James made a lay-up with 13.9 seconds left, but the Hawks put it away when Kevin Huerter hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining.

The Lakers (28-29) are off until after the All-Star Game and return to the court at home on Feb 21 against Houston. Atlanta (19-38) host New York (10-46) on Thursday before the break.