Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Golden State Warriors’ Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritise his health

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis in action last season. Last year, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis said on Nov 6 that he was stepping away from basketball to prioritise his health.

The Warriors previously said the 31-year-old Latvian would be sidelined indefinitely due to an undisclosed health issue before saying on Oct 21 that he would not be with the team for “the immediate future”.

Porzingis, who helped the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024, revealed last year that he was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

In a statement posted on social media on Nov 6, Porzingis said his body has not responded the way he anticipated this season.

“I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself,” he said. “At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritise my health and step away from the game I love.”

Porzingis, who was acquired by Golden State in a February trade, was absent from the team for training camp and the start of the pre-season, and has not played a game this season.

The 2.18-metre centre signed a two-year, US$40 million extension with the Warriors this summer.



On Nov 4, ESPN reported that Golden State had been withholding payments to Porzingis while he remained away from the team.

The Latvian said he would work with the team to “find a solution that makes sense”.

Porzingis was drafted fourth overall in 2015 by the New York Knicks and spent three seasons with them before going on to play for the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Warriors.

He averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. REUTERS