NBA: Warriors lose Russell for two weeks to thumb injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell will miss at least the next two weeks of the NBA season with a sprained right thumb, the injury-hit team announced on Saturday (Nov 16).

Russell suffered the setback on Friday in the Warriors' 105-100 home loss to Boston and an MRI exam confirmed the extent of the injury.

The 23-year-old backcourt star will not join the Warriors on an upcoming four-game road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.

Russell will also miss home games against Chicago and Oklahoma City before being re-evaluated after two weeks.

The Warriors have struggled with injuries all season, with guard Klay Thompson sidelined by an injured left knee and possibly out for the entire season while star guard Stephen Curry broke his hand last month and says he doesn't expect to return until March at the earliest.

Russell, the second overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets before joining Golden State in July as part of a Nets trade deal for injured star forward Kevin Durant.

Last week, Russell scored a career-high 52 points in an over-time loss at Minnesota.

Russell is averaging team highs of 24.3 points and 6.7 assists a game as well as 3.6 rebounds per contest for the Warriors, who have won the past five Western Conference titles but are an NBA-worst 2-11 this season.