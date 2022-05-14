NBA: Warriors down Grizzlies to advance in NBA play-offs as Celtics stay alive

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Golden State Warriors pulled away late to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 and reach the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference Finals on Friday (May 13) as the Boston Celtics stayed alive in the East with a 108-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Klay Thompson drained eight three-pointers on the way to 30 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry added six three-pointers and 29 points as Golden State completed a 4-2 victory in the best-of-seven series.

They will face either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, who play a deciding Game 7 in their series on Sunday.

So will the Celtics and defending NBA champions Milwaukee after Jayson Tatum's 46 points powered Boston to a victory that knotted their series at three games apiece.

With his team facing elimination, Tatum came through. He drilled seven of the Celtics' 17 three-pointers to help them withstand a 44-point, 20-rebound performance from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Our season was on the line," Tatum said.

"I knew that and we knew that. We had to give it all we've got."

Antetokounmpo posted the first 40-point, 20-rebound game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001, but his third 40-point outburst in four games was not enough for the reigning champions to advance.

The winner of the series will take on the Miami Heat for a place in the NBA Finals.

Tatum reeled off 11 straight Boston points in the fourth quarter to help thwart a rally by the Bucks, who closed a 13-point deficit to four on Antetokounmpo's three-pointer early in the final period.

"Huge night by (Tatum)," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

"Other guys, as well, but (Tatum) definitely needed."

It looked briefly as if the Bucks might author another impressive comeback victory, after erasing a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to win Game 5 on Wednesday.