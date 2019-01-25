NBA: Warriors beat Wizards to win 9th straight, Thunder's Westbrook records 2nd consecutive triple-double

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Stephen Curry scored 38 points, and the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 126-118 in the National Basketball Association on Thursday night (Jan 24) for their ninth consecutive win.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had a season-best 17 in his third game since returning from an Achilles injury. Draymond Green grabbed 15 rebounds. Curry, who shot 14 of 24 from the field, has topped the 30-point mark in four of his past six games.

Trevor Ariza had 27 points for Washington and Bradley Beal added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky finished with 20 points and 10 assists.

The Wizards stayed in it by converting 15 of 42 three-point attempts compared to seven of 20 for the Warriors.

Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook scored 23 points and recorded his second consecutive triple-double as host Oklahoma City defeated New Orleans 122-116.

Westbrook added 17 rebounds and 16 assists, sealing his league-leading 15th triple-double of the season less than two minutes into the second half. Paul George finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 22 points while Darius Miller added 21. New Orleans were without Anthony Davis, who missed his third consecutive game with a finger injury.