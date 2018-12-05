NBA: Utah Jazz sink 20 three-pointers to rout San Antonio Spurs

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points, and the Utah Jazz made a franchise record 20 three-pointers in a 139-105 National Basketball Association victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night (Dec 4).

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Korver added 15 points off the bench in his first home game since Utah reacquired the veteran guard in a trade. The Jazz won for the third time in four games since dealing for Korver.

Jakob Poeltl contributed a career-best 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench for San Antonio, who lost for the third time in four games. DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points and dished out seven assists, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points.

The Jazz went 10 of 17 from long distance over the first two quarters and opened up a 63-47 lead by half-time. Overall, Utah hit 20 of 33 three-point attempts.