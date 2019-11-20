NBA: Triple-double history for King James as LA Lakers roll Oklahoma City Thunder

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James became the first player in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to record a triple-double against every team in the league on Tuesday (Nov 19) as the Los Angeles Lakers powered to victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a hard-fought 112-107 win over the Thunder at the Staples Centre.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers scoring with 34 points, while adding seven rebounds and four assists.

The win saw the Lakers improve to 12-2 to remain on top of the Western Conference.

But it was James' 86th career triple-double that grabbed the headlines, the Lakers star sealing the milestone with an assist to Davis with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

James said the record would not have been possible without the support of coaches and teammates over the years.

"I really don't know what to think about it to be honest," James told reporters when asked about the feat.

"I've had some great teammates and great coaches who've put me in position to facilitate. My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career, coaches have put me in position to be successful.

"Hopefully in all those triple-doubles I've got a winning record because that's what's most important. But it's a pretty cool stat and I'm glad it happened."

Houston's Russell Westbrook is hard on James' heels with triple-doubles against 29 of the league's 30 teams.

Westbrook would complete his set with a triple-double against his former team Oklahoma City, who he left this year.