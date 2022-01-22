NBA: Trio of double-doubles lead Bucks past Bulls

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis all notched double-doubles as the hosts Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 94-90 on Friday night (Jan 21) to win their second straight game.

Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 30 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-23 shooting in the win over the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Bobby Portis had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by seven with just 2min 32sec left to go, but the Bulls pulled within two with just over a minute remaining. DeMar DeRozan a go-ahead three-pointer with 23 seconds left, and Middleton sunk a pair of free throws to secure the win.

DeRozan reached the 30-point mark for the second straight game, finishing with 35 along with six rebounds on nine-of-18 shooting. Nikola Vucevic collected 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Matt Thomas provided a spark off the bench with 11 points.

The Bulls had their worst performance of the season from three-point range, as they made just seven of 38 (18.4 per cent).

Thanks to 16 first-half points from Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee went into the break with a 45-44 lead. DeRozan led all scorers with 18 points to keep Chicago close, and Vucevic added nine to go along with six rebounds.

Neither team shot the ball efficiently from deep before half-time, but the Bulls especially struggled, going just two-for-17. The Bucks shot 26.3 per cent from beyond the arc, but dominated the battle in the paint, outscoring Chicago 20-10.

Grayson Allen was ejected in the third quarter after a foul on Alex Caruso was deemed a flagrant two. He finished with five points and three rebounds on two-of-five shooting.

Offence came at a premium through the first 12 minutes, as both teams shot under 40 per cent from the field and 20 per cent from three-point range.

Antetokounmpo was still able to find his groove, scoring 10 of the Milwaukee's 24 points as the Bucks led 24-20.