NBA: Timberwolves centre Towns uncertain after car accident

NEW YORK (AFP) - Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident and listed as questionable to play against New York, T-Wolves interim coach Ryan Saunders said on Friday (Feb 22).

Towns was involved in the auto accident on Thursday while on his way to the airport. He flew into New York late Thursday and was excused from a morning shootaround so he could rest but listed as questionable Friday against the Knicks.

The 2.13m Dominican is averaging 23.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocked shots a game this season for Minnesota.

"That's most important, that he's healthy and he's doing OK," teammate Andrew Wiggins said. "Because a lot of things could have went wrong."

At 27-30, the Timberwolves are four games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.