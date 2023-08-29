NBA stars rip sprint king Noah Lyles over ‘world champ’ claims

WASHINGTON – American National Basketball Association (NBA) stars have ripped world sprint king Noah Lyles on social media for comments saying that he is offended when teams declare themselves “world champions” for winning an NBA crown.

Lyles, who is also from the United States, won the 100- and 200-metre titles and helped the US 4x100 relay team capture gold at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 26-year-old said in the aftermath that he is offended when US sports league champions like those in the NBA declare themselves “world champions” after capturing a crown without facing global rivals.

“You know, the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head,” Lyles said.

“World champion of what? The United States?”

The NBA fills rosters with top talent from around the world, and its one franchise outside US borders, the Toronto Raptors, took the NBA crown to Canada in 2019.

The past five NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to players born in other countries – Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019 and 2020, Serbian centre Nikola Jokic of reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets in 2021 and 2022 and Joel Embiid of Cameroon in 2023.

NBA players would argue that they compete in the world’s best league and deserve the label of global best.

“Somebody help this brother,” wrote the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, while his teammate Devin Booker simply posted a facepalm emoji.

“When being smart goes wrong,” wrote four-time NBA champion forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

“Why bro care so much?” Sacramento Kings All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox asked on social media with a laughing until crying emoji.

And Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets offered a bit of a challenge, writing: “Whatever... I’m smoking buddy in the 200m.”

Lyles made the point that they beat only other US-based teams or the Raptors, not great squads from around the world.

“Don’t get me wrong,” he added. “I love the US – at times – but that ain’t the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented.

“There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”