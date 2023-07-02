NBA star Damian Lillard wants trade, prefers deal to Miami Heat: reports

NEW YORK – Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the seven-time National Basketball Association All-Star guard prefers a deal to the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Lillard, who turns 33 on July 15, is due US$204 million (S$275.9 million) over the next four years. He has spent all 11 of his NBA campaigns with Portland but has gone past the second round only once in eight trips to the play-offs.

Lillard’s request was reported by ESPN and The Athletic with the Miami Herald also reporting Lillard wants only the Heat, being a close friend of Heat star Bam Adebayo and having respect for playmaker Jimmy Butler.

Butler and Adebayo were keys in the Heat making a run from the play-in games to the NBA Finals last month, where Miami lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points and 7.3 assists and matched a career-best by shooting 46.3 per cent over 58 games last season. He would be the largest point scorer in NBA history to swop teams for the next campaign, ESPN reported.

“We want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else,” Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said.

“What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”