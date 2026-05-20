NBA-Spurs and Pelicans to square off in Paris and Manchester in January 2027

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May 20 - The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will play regular-season games in Paris and Manchester next year, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

• Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 14, 2027.

• Three days later the two teams will play at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

• Manchester is hosting a regular-season matchup for the first time, while Paris has held five regular-season games.

• The matchups will mark the Spurs' 10th and 11th games in Europe, sixth in France and first in England.

• For the Pelicans, the contests will be their third and fourth games in Europe and first in France and England. REUTERS