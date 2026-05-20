Straitstimes.com header logo

NBA-Spurs and Pelicans to square off in Paris and Manchester in January 2027

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

May 20 - The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will play regular-season games in Paris and Manchester next year, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

• Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans at Accor Arena in Paris, France on January 14, 2027.

• Three days later the two teams will play at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

• Manchester is hosting a regular-season matchup for the first time, while Paris has held five regular-season games.

• The matchups will mark the Spurs' 10th and 11th games in Europe, sixth in France and first in England.

• For the Pelicans, the contests will be their third and fourth games in Europe and first in France and England. REUTERS

See more on

San Antonio Spurs

France

Europe

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.