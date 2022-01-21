NBA: Short-handed Pacers topple Warriors, Suns rally to beat Mavs

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Dominican rookie Chris Duarte led the injury-hit Indiana Pacers to a 121-117 National Basketball Association (NBA) overtime triumph over Stephen Curry and the Golden Warriors on Thursday (Jan 20).

One day after shocking LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Pacers pulled off another unlikely win in California, despite a slew of absences that included injured starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

Undaunted, Duarte stepped up to score a career-best 27 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

He scored four points in overtime, and teammate Keifer Sykes scored five - Sykes hitting the go-ahead three-pointer with 1min 41sec left in the frantic extra session, then driving for a lay-up that pushed Indiana's lead to five points.

The Warriors had pulled within three with 6.4 seconds left couldn't get a potential game-tying shot off.

"We just stayed together," Duarte said. "We played hard defensively, that was the key - getting the stops and then moving the ball. I think we did a great job on both ends of the floor."

Curry led the Warriors with 39 points but didn't score in overtime. He missed a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 16.5sec left.

Overall the Warriors made just nine of 42 three-point attempts and coughed up 21 turnovers.

Kevon Looney scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Klay Thompson, still on limited minutes after an injury absence of more than two years, added 12 for the Warriors.

But they slipped and lost ground to the league-leading Phoenix Suns, who rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 to strengthen their hold on first place in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 20 points and 11 assists for Phoenix, who closed strong to win their fifth game in a row and halt the Mavericks' winning streak at four.

Luka Doncic, coming off a 41-point performance in a win over Toronto on Wednesday, scored 28 points with eight rebounds and eight assists for Dallas.

Booker said it was "just experience" that allowed the Suns - who fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in last season's Finals - to keep coming up big when it matters.